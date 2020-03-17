Postponement of services

The memorial service for Lorell H. Smith scheduled for Saturday, March 21st at Fairgate Estate in Washington has been postponed. The service will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced once decided. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

The memorial service for Hedi H. Hazen scheduled for Friday, March 20th at Huston-Jost Funeral Home has been postponed. The service will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced once decided. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Arlyne Joyce Herring, 88, of Albany passed away March 4, 2020. The celebration of her life scheduled for Saturday, March 21st at the Albany First Church of God has been postponed. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.