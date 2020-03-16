Postponement of services

Gilbert “Gib” Waite, 86, of Albany died on February 26, 2020. The Memorial Service scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 has been postponed. Service details will be released once determined. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Byron Grill, 80, of Albany passed away on February 14, 2020. The memorial service scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

The memorial service for Doris M. Smith that was planned for Saturday, March 21, at Christ Community Lutheran Church in Lebanon has been postponed. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.