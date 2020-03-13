Postponement of services

Postponement of service.
Sara "Sally" J. Irvin Lovelady, 90, passed away on February 20, 2020 in Albany. Services for Sara, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 have been canceled. The services will be rescheduled for a time later in September 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Daniel Joseph Schrock, 68, of Corvallis passed away February 11th at his home. His Celebration of Life has been postponed until further notice. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
The memorial service for Dennis “Mike” Reineccius scheduled for Saturday, March 21st at Southside Church of Christ has been postponed. The service will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced once decided. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Richard Neuenschwander A graveside service will be postponed to a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Robert R. Egan (Bob) passed away February 27, 2020. The celebration of life originally scheduled for March 21, 2020 has been postponed. Arrangements will be updated through Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com