Postponement of service

Postponement of service

{{featured_button_text}}

Floyd J. McCutcheon, 75, of Albany, passed away February 22, 2020. A gathering of friends and family previously scheduled for May 16, 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News