Phyllis Prock

Phyllis Jean Marrs was born on October 6, 1945 to Paul and Vernita Marrs in Eugene Oregon. She grew up in the Albany area. She married Robert Prock on March 20, 1964, they were married for 55 years. She passed away on March 10th of complications from Alzheimer's. She is survived by her daughter Deeanna Graham and her son Robert Prock; three grandchildren, Dylan, Cristina, and Austin.