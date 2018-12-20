November 9, 1929 — 2018
Helen Phyllis Jackson Petersen, daughter of Stephen and Anna Wambold Jackson, was born November 9, 1929 in Adair County, Iowa. The family resided on a farm there, and she received her elementary and secondary education in Adair County. She then attended Central College in Pella, Iowa, where she earned a two year teaching certificate, after which she taught in public schools in Iowa, Montana, and Idaho. Later she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the University of Oregon and a Master of Arts degree in special education from California State University at Sacramento.
She continued her teaching career in Oregon, Alberta, Canada and California. After teaching for twenty-one years she earned an Associate of Arts degree in agriculture from Sierra College in Rocklin, California, and did post-baccalaureate work in the Crop Science department at Oregon State University. She was then employed as a seed analyst in the Crop Science department there for eighteen years before retiring in 1996.
On April 2, 1954 she was married to Gerald K. Petersen in the Little Log Church of the Coeur d’Alenes in Pinehurst, Idaho. The couple established their first home in Portland, Oregon and later lived in Alberta, Canada and California before returning to Oregon in 1977.
Phyllis loved animals, especially her beloved dogs. She enjoyed traveling and was interested in genealogy. She was a member of Oakville Presbyterian Church of Shedd,
Oregon. She is survived by her husband, Gerald K. Petersen; and nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.
Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home.