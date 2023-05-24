August 10, 1937 - May 22, 2023

Phyllis Louise Lane (nee Riggs) died in Albany, Oregon on May 22, 2023 after a long illness. Born August 10, 1937 in Oregon City, Oregon, she married Earl Lane (1933-2022) after his return from the Korean War. After their move to Albany, Phyllis became a devoted mother and homemaker and participated with her husband in the Masonic Order of the Eastern Star and Order of the Amaranth.

She is survived by her three children, Judith, James, and Jeanine, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; she is predeceased by her daughter Janice and granddaughter Becky.

No memorial service is planned, but the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Evergreen Hospice or the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation.