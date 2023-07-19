Phyllis Lee Schaefer

April 5, 1933 – July 2, 2023

Phyllis Lee Simmons was born April 4, 1933 and passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023.

Phyllis was born and raised in Lebanon, OR, the first of three children born to Ruth Collins and Lee Simmons.

Phyllis graduated from Lebanon Union High School as did her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, and her soulmate, Dick Schaefer. Phyllis and Dick married and had two children, Mike (Patty) and Laurie (Wayne). They have three grandchildren, Justin Schaefer, Jason Schaefer, and Jennifer Stenberg-England, and four great-grandchildren.

Phyllis and Dick owned and operated Poor Richards Florist and Nursery in Lebanon for many years until their retirement.

Phyllis was a member of the Lebanon Junior Women's Club. Later became President of the Oregon State Federation of Women's Club. Which was an honor she was very proud of. She was later appointed as National Coordinator of the Junior Women's Clubs and was Lebanon's Woman of the Year.

Phyllis enjoyed traveling, cooking, and baking. And in her spare time she loved to oil paint. She loved spending time with her many friends and family. She will be greatly missed.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.