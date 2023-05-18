December 25, 1933—April 20, 2023

Private family services will be held for Phyllis Kay Eickelberg who died April 20, 2023 at Bonaventure in Albany. She succumbed to dementia. Phyllis was born in Portland, Oregon to Samuel “Roy” and Verna Wiley Wenger. She was an honor graduate of Franklin High School in Portland in 1952 and was on Phi Kappa Phi. She taught elementary school in Galena Park, Texas, and later substituted in South Dakota, Alabama, and Oregon. She was a certified nurse’s aide, a teaching aide at LBCC and a licensed real estate salesperson. She did secretarial work for CH2MHill, Greater Albany Public Schools, the City of Albany, the Gazette-Times and several departments at Oregon State University. For three years she was financial secretary for Grace Lutheran Church and for eight years she was a director for Timberhill Townhouse Association.

She was the author and publisher of four novels in the Brainteaser Mysteries series, and with her friend since first grade, Doris Cameron Minard, was co-author and publisher of one mystery novel. She was a columnist for the Rapid City Journal and an editor and staff writer for three magazines. Phyllis was a caring and funny person who was a good friend to many. She excelled at cooking and loved to travel. When Phyllis was the dinner party hostess, good food and conversations prevailed.

Survivors include her husband, James Eickelberg of Corvallis whom she married in 1988, daughter Carole Vogel and son in law Eric Vogel of Tucson, Arizona, daughter Kay Rairigh and son in law Jay Rairigh of Snohomish, Washington, and son Steven Holmquist and daughter in law Michelle Holmquist of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, sister Linda Newday, step son Steven Eickelberg and his wife Veva of Tucson, Arizona, step daughter Jane Grover and her husband Peter Grover of Acton, Massachusetts and step son John Eickelberg and his wife Kelli of Portland, fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers Glen Wenger and Lee Wenger.

Phyllis’s body has been cremated. Special thanks to the caregivers in Memory Care at Bonaventure of Albany and Serenity Hospice nurse Meg Herging.