Phyllis Dayle Dale

Dayle began her life in Tingley, Iowa. She moved to Oregon with her family of two older sisters (Faith and Donna) and her parents (Bert and Eliza Creveling) when she was 15. There she met Alda Lou Harvey Jewell (sister to Vern A. Harvey) and they became fast friends. Dayle married Vern May 20, 1949. They had five children (Don Harvey, Berlee McEwen, Chrissy Small, Melody Loomis and Tami Harvey) all who are living and are serving the Lord due to her strong faith. They added 11 grandchildren, 21 grandchildren and one great-grandchild to the family. Dayle and Vern divorced October 1970. Dayle married Paul D Collins, Dec. 18, 1971 adding Paul's daughters (Sheryl Haumschilt and Nadyne Ichimura) to her family. The two girls eventually added more grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the family. Paul died April 5, 2005. Dayle married William Campbell Dale, Jr. Nov. 14, 2010. Bill passed on Sept. 2, 2015. Tami cared for Mom off and on for 20 years, with the most care being provided following Bill's death. In July of 2021, Mom was moved to Yuma, Arizona to live near Chrissy who then took over her care.