 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phyllis Brenner Martinez

  • 0

February 6, 1947 – July 17, 2022

Phyllis Brenner Martinez, 75, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022, after a brave and graceful battle with Dementia.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Lawson; her mother, Irene, and brothers Bob and Bud, and pet companions Bear dog and kitty Spirit. She is survived by her husband Leo; daughters Michele and Cynthia; stepdaughter Crystal; sons Kenneth and Ted; grandchildren Lilyane, Marissa, and Micah, and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, as well as her best friend and soul sister, Susie.

In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please leave condolences at www.hustonjost.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic heat wave disrupts travel in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News