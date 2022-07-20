February 6, 1947 – July 17, 2022
Phyllis Brenner Martinez, 75, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022, after a brave and graceful battle with Dementia.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Lawson; her mother, Irene, and brothers Bob and Bud, and pet companions Bear dog and kitty Spirit. She is survived by her husband Leo; daughters Michele and Cynthia; stepdaughter Crystal; sons Kenneth and Ted; grandchildren Lilyane, Marissa, and Micah, and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, as well as her best friend and soul sister, Susie.
In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please leave condolences at www.hustonjost.com.