September 4, 1952 - December 31, 2022

Philip Lee McLain was born September 4, 1952 to Clyde and Maydell McLain at Lebanon Community Hospital.

Phil grew up at the end of Kirk Avenue in Brownsville with two brothers, Clyde and Tim, and three sisters, Lynetta, Susan, and Paula. He learned work ethic by picking beans and other farm jobs during the summers. Phil had a great love for baseball and in 1970 was a co-captain of the Central Linn varsity baseball team. The team won the state championship!

After graduating from high school, Phil joined the Army, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Vietnam Service Medal with two campaign stars. He was proud to serve with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He completed his military service with the Army National Guard in 1975 and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.

In 1974, Phil followed in the footsteps of his father with a career in Law Enforcement. He served in the Brownsville Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Albany Police Department, and Crook County Sheriff's Department. Most of his career was spent at the Albany Police Department where he retired as Assistant Chief of Police in 2002.

After retirement Phil split his time between Arizona and Oregon. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, target shooting, hiking, working out at the gym or anything that involved strenuous physical activity.

Phil especially loved hosting family and friends. He took his daughters and their families on several Disneyland trips and other adventures. Phil was dearly loved by his two daughters (Tara Terry, Nicole (Shawn) Cade, and five grandchildren (McLain Terry, Aubrey Cade, Isabelle Cade, Ellisha Cade, and Emily (Isaac) Guzman). Phil lived his life to the fullest, had a heart to serve people, and loved his family incredibly well!

Phil passed away at his home in Kingman, AZ on December 31, 2022.

A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Phil McLain will be held Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. at Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany, OR 97322. All are welcome to attend.