Aug. 3, 1937 – Nov. 6, 2022

ALBANY—Phillip Arthur Clark (Sundsten) of Albany, formerly Portland, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 of injuries sustained in a car crash.

He is survived by his dear friend; children; stepchildren; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was born August 3, 1937 to Arthur (Artie) and Inez Sundsten in Hood River, OR. He lived his youth in Cascade Locks where he will be buried with wife Rita of 44 years who preceded him in death (2017).

He served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1959, and retired from Portland Public Schools in 1992. He spent most of his life in Portland and moved to Albany with wife Rita in 2016.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He especially enjoyed moose hunting in Canada and fishing various rivers in Oregon and Forks, WA for many years with close friends and family. He enjoyed many adventures throughout his life and loved traveling to the Dakotas, Alaska, and Nevada. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private graveside service will be held for Phillip in Spring 2023

Remembrance Contributions can be made to the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco, 659 Belmont Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07508-2397. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.