June 25, 1939 — June 17, 2019
Phillip “Phil” Arthur Jackson, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Monday in Albany.
Phil was born June 25, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas and was the son of Willard and Mary (Beatty) Jackson. He was raised in Wichita and graduated from North High School.
Phil married Nancy Williams in 1960 and had children, Debbie, Rick, Mark, and Greg. Phil and Nancy later divorced.
Phil proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. Following his military service, Phil moved to Lebanon. Phil worked at Safeway prior to graduating from Oregon State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1972. He went on to receive his Master’s degree in education from the University of Oregon in 1990.
Phil began his career in education in 1972 at Sodaville School. He married Nina Miller Pyle on February 19, 1984. Phil later taught and was principal at Sand Ridge School until his retirement in 1998.
Phil was a 50-year member of the American Legion and a life-long Oregon State Beavers fan. He enjoyed working on his ranch and raising cattle. He also loved spending time with family.
Phil is survived by his wife, Nina; his children and their spouses, Debbie (Russ) Welsh, Rick (Vicki) Jackson, Mark (Leslie) Jackson, and Greg Jackson; stepsons, K.C. (Greta) Pyle and Shon (Tisha) Pyle; brother Sam (Mary) Jackson; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, P.J. Cluster; and brothers, Richard and Jerry.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Sand Ridge Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.