Philip Gordon Lindberg

July 30, 1940 – July 3, 2020

He married Anita Hartzler on July 10, 1971 at Scottdale, Pennsylvania, and together they enjoyed almost 49 years of marriage. Phil, having worked as a librarian early in his career, finished his career in clerical work with the Oregon Department of Transportation. Upon retirement in 2006, he and Anita spent seven years traveling all over the US as full-time RVers doing volunteer service at national wildlife refuges, state parks, etc. Phil enjoyed reading, programming Excel to accomplish various tasks, and singing in various choirs. A high point of his choral participation was performing with a community-based choir at the famed Carnegie Hall.