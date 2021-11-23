Philip Daniel Whanger, 85, went home to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 8, 2021. He read the Holy Bible every day and always had a small Gideon Bible at the ready to share with others. He loved traveling, hiking, camping, and the great outdoors.

Phil was born in Greenbrier County, West Virginia. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1955, received his bachelor's at Berry College in Rome, Georgia in 1959, and his master's at West Virginia University in 1961. He received his doctorate at North Carolina State University in Biochemistry, where he met his future wife, Lois Jones. They married in 1964 and moved to Michigan to complete his post-doctorate at Michigan State University. In 1967, the kid from the 'holler' accepted an Assistant Professor position in Nutrition and Biochemistry at Oregon State University where he spent 39 years. He rose to full Professor as his research delved into trace elements such as Selenium, Cadmium, Zinc, and Vitamin E, resulting in over 200+ publications, discoveries of the protein Selenoprotein-W and cures for those afflicted by White Muscle and Keshan's Diseases. He is recognized as an expert around the world for his research in Selenium. He mentored dozens of students from countries around the world: Korea, China, Nigeria, Australia, Egypt, and Germany.