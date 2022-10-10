Sept 27, 1930 – Sept 27, 2022

Philip Albert Wright was born on September 27, 1930, in Colgate North Dakota to Lawrence Philip Wright and Coral Caroline (Orser) Wright. He would grow up in North Dakota and graduate from high school in 1948.

After high school, Philip would serve in the United States Navy until being honorably discharged in 1953 with the rating of AD2. After being discharged, Philip would move to Oregon where he would soon attend Eugene Vocation School to study as an Aviation Maintenance Technician. He would also meet Ila Mae Bishop and the two would be married on November 6, 1957, in Lebanon, Oregon. He also worked in the aviation industry, ultimately going into business for himself and opening Wright Bros. Aviation in Albany, Oregon. Later in life he would work as a truck driver, retiring from Van Dyke trucking.

After retiring Phil and Ila retired to Lebanon, Oregon where he became involved with small acre farming. He would grow ginseng and garlic. Philip also enjoyed collecting and restoring vintage tractors.

On September 27, 2022, Philip passed away in Lebanon, Oregon. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Lawrence and Coral; his wife, Ila; brother Jim; and daughter, Barbara. He is survived by his children: Cheryl Hubler, Judy (Rod) Heyerly, Gary (Christianne) Wright, and Dennis (Cyndee) Wright; grandchildren: Tracey McReynolds, Kristin Bishop, Cory Desimone, Irvin Hubler, Jennifer Freeman, Emily Wright, Griffin Wright, Ian Wright, Niall Wright; eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Gwen Langdahl, Charles Wright, Eleanor (Susy) Stiles, and Patsy Baldwin.

A graveside service will be held on Oct 22, 2022, at 2 PM at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Lebanon, Oregon. A celebration of life will follow at 3 PM at Appletree Restaurant also in Lebanon, Oregon.