March 23, 1954 — September 10, 2018
Petrea Ann Kingsbury was born in Dallas, Oregon on March 23, 1954 to Dean T. and Nelda Kingsbury. She graduated from Corvallis High School and then from beauty college.
Petrea had her own shop in the Nendel’s hotel on 9th Street and from there worked at a shop in north Corvallis. Due to poor health she retired early. Petrea had lost one leg to diabetes. She lived with her mother and she loved to cook.
She is survived by her mother; brother Tom; son Justin and his wife; two grandchildren Ryder and Averee; and her niece Valerie. She was preceded in death by her father Dean; half-sister Juanita; brothers Richard and Scott.
At her request there will be no public service.