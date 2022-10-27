Peter grew up in Corvallis, he attended Washington Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Western View, Highland View and Cheldelin Junior High Schools. Peter graduated in 1972 from Corvallis High School.
In January 1973 Peter enlisted in the Navy SeaBees. During his military career he earned high marks for his excellence to duty and his job. Peter was discharged from the Navy in December 1976 at the rank of E4 Petty Officer. During his service he was a heavy equipment operator and was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.
After the military Peter worked for a short time at Wildish in Corvallis using his heavy equipment operator training. Peter moved onto a career in sales in 1977 and worked for Valley Appliance in Corvallis for many years until that store location closed, he then moved to the Albany store and worked there many more years until Valley Appliance closed the business in 2001, after that Peter continued his sales career with Parrot’s in Albany for a few more years before changing careers.
Peter was also trained and served as a reserve police officer in Silverton from 1998 to 2002. Peter’s next career took him to being a security officer supervisor for Wachovia/Wells Fargo from 2004 until he retired in 2019.
During his lifetime Peter enjoyed family, bass fishing, exploring historical sites around Oregon, narrow gauge railroads, and classic cars. Peter was blessed with a niece and nephew, and then three great nieces and one great nephew; he loved them all so much. He was known as “uncle” also to his close friend’s children. He had a quick wit, and an interesting sense of humor. In one of his tributes on Facebook he was described as having a sarcastic humor with a grumpy exterior. He really wasn’t grumpy, people perceived that, once you knew Peter you were friends for life, you enjoyed his humor, his commitment to excellence in his work careers, and in life his commitment to honesty and fairness. Peter was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Margaret, stepfather Art, and a half-brother Bill. Peter is survived by his sister Theresa and husband Bill, niece Heidi and husband Stephen, nephew Clinton and wife Tammy. His great nieces Anna, Atalie, Aaliyah, and great nephew Seth, as well as many cousins. Peter had a handful of very close friends during his lifetime that he considered family more than friends, now at his passing we’ve all learned of his many friends he made over the years, family and friends have been deeply saddened by his passing at what we all consider, too young.
A celebration of life will be planned in the future.