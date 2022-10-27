After the military Peter worked for a short time at Wildish in Corvallis using his heavy equipment operator training. Peter moved onto a career in sales in 1977 and worked for Valley Appliance in Corvallis for many years until that store location closed, he then moved to the Albany store and worked there many more years until Valley Appliance closed the business in 2001, after that Peter continued his sales career with Parrot’s in Albany for a few more years before changing careers.

During his lifetime Peter enjoyed family, bass fishing, exploring historical sites around Oregon, narrow gauge railroads, and classic cars. Peter was blessed with a niece and nephew, and then three great nieces and one great nephew; he loved them all so much. He was known as “uncle” also to his close friend’s children. He had a quick wit, and an interesting sense of humor. In one of his tributes on Facebook he was described as having a sarcastic humor with a grumpy exterior. He really wasn’t grumpy, people perceived that, once you knew Peter you were friends for life, you enjoyed his humor, his commitment to excellence in his work careers, and in life his commitment to honesty and fairness. Peter was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Margaret, stepfather Art, and a half-brother Bill. Peter is survived by his sister Theresa and husband Bill, niece Heidi and husband Stephen, nephew Clinton and wife Tammy. His great nieces Anna, Atalie, Aaliyah, and great nephew Seth, as well as many cousins. Peter had a handful of very close friends during his lifetime that he considered family more than friends, now at his passing we’ve all learned of his many friends he made over the years, family and friends have been deeply saddened by his passing at what we all consider, too young.