December 26, 1950 — July 10, 2018
Peter left us on July 10, at his home, after a short battle with brain cancer.
He was born in Salem and grew up in Corvallis. He lived for a short time in Melbourne, Australia. He often spoke about going to Australia in a passenger ship and being caught up in a typhoon. He swore he would never get on the ocean again. In his later years, Peter would travel to Baja and fish for Marlin and whatever else was he could catch. Big boy fishing cured him of the fear of the ocean.
In his younger years Peter would run hound dogs for bear. He loved being outdoors, be it hunting or camping, or fishing on the Oregon coast. Peter spent many adventures in central and eastern Oregon. He loved the Steens Mountain area and the Wallowas, the Snake River and the Seven Bells area.
At home Peter would spend most of his time tinkering around in his garage, fixing neighbors broken lawnmowers, edgers, vacuums cleaners, anything his friends couldn't fix! If you had a problem, automotive, electrical, or just remembering a good joke, you went to Peter.
In his later years, Peter learned how to build fishing rods for his friends and family. As usual with Peter, these were pieces of art! Anyone who was lucky enough to secure one of these rods have a special memory from him.
He enjoyed most just talking to his friends and neighbors about how their day went and how he could help. Peter had, no Peter still has a special impact on so many of us that were lucky enough to have known him.
Peter rode motorcycles, drove logging trucks, work in plywood mills, worked at Evanite in Corvallis, Nike in Portland and at Western Pulp in Corvallis, where he often talked about the friendships he made with his coworkers.
His 67 years on this rock improved all who knew him!
Peter is survived by his mother, Alison; brothers, Donald, Glenn, Joseph; grandson, Peter Weber III and spouse Joebina Rosales. Peter was married to Gail for 26 years and both happily raised her son Jeremy.
He was preceded in death by his son, Peter G Weber II; father, Joseph Weber.
All who knew Peter are blessed to have spent time with him. Peter's memories will continue to enrich us.
Peter wished to thank all who help him with his illness, including Samaritan Health and Oncology.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on September 8, at the Corvallis Elks, 1400 NW 9TH ST, Corvallis, Or, 97330.