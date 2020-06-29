Peter E. Johnson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 23, 1933 – June 11, 2020

Peter Johnson passed away at Regent Court on June 11, 2020. He was born to Mike and Marie (Wilcut) Johnson in Roseburg Oregon. Since his birth was during the Great Depression the hospital bill was paid by his father delivering split wood to the hospital and doctor.

The family moved to Greenleaf Oregon when Pete was one. His mother returned to teaching in a one room schoolhouse when he was four. Pete stayed home with his father, who was clearing land and Pete’s job was to count dynamite sticks into groups of ten. All went well until one day Pete stayed behind the stump. Dynamite went off, he was very scared but unhurt. Reality, he was fired from his first job! He then went to live with his mother in a small trailer.

His father built a house by a picturesque covered bridge and Peter got to fish and swim in the river. There was no electricity in the area so they relied on a wood stove for cooking and a second one for heating. The house was lit with kerosene lamps. For bath night once a week, they heated water on the stove and used a large metal washtub. Electricity came to the area in 1938 and for the first time their house was illuminated with a single bulb attached to a long cord hanging from the ceiling. Shortly after they were able to purchase a waffle iron and a used washing machine.