1940 - 2023

Peter Carlton Scott passed away at Oregon Health Sciences University on April 23, 2023. Although Pete was born in Seattle, Washington in 1940, he moved with his parents to Corvallis, Oregon shortly after he was born, where he lived all his life. His brother, Stephen, and Nancy later joined the family. His brother, Stephen, pre-deceased him.

Peter graduated from Corvallis High School in 1958. He subsequently followed in his father's footsteps, when he attained his Ph.D. in Chemistry. During his college years, he married and started a family, with daughter, Jill, arriving in 1963 in Corvallis. Daughter Heather arrived in West Lafayette, Indiana in 1964. Finally, son Michael was born in 1970 when Pete was teaching Chemistry at OSU. Soon after, Dad started working at Linn-Benton Community College, where he remained for his entire career in higher education. When he retired in 1998, he was the Dean of the Science and Technology Department.

While he was at LBCC, he met the love of his life, Jeanette. They married in 1979, lived on a 2 acre farm between Corvallis and Albany on Highway 20, and built a happy and fulfilling life together. Dad had so many interests – he grafted and raised heirloom apples, ending up with over 80 different types of apples. He belonged to a Route 66 organization for many years, and wrote many articles about the historic highway. Dad also attended local history classes for many years and developed many friendships there. He and Jeanette supported multiple performing arts companies in Oregon, including the Oregon Shakespearean Festival, Portland Center Stage and the Broadway Rose Theater. Musicals were a special favorite.

Dad was a vociferous reader – primarily of mysteries and thrillers. He served on the Board of the Friends of Mystery for many years and enjoyed reading and writing about his favorite NW authors. Other organizations he was active in during retirement included the Home Orchard Society, NAMI (National Association for the Mentally Ill), National Trail of Tears Association, Benton County Historical Society and many others. He was also on the CHS Reunion Committee for the Class of 1958.

His biggest passion though was the Gordon House, Oregon's only existing Frank Lloyd Wright house, which was dismantled and moved to Silverton Oregon in 2001. Dad was a docent (volunteer) and gave guided tours at the Gordon House for many years and really enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the building and the architect.Jeanette passed away in September, 2021 and Dad missed her every day. He leaves behind daughters Jill and Heather (Mike), son Michael (Annick), grandchildren Sean McMahon, Katherine Adams and Griffin Scott, sister Nancy (Ray Asbury) and nieces, nephews and their children.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Peter to The Gordon House, PO Box 1207, Silverton, OR 97381-0056.

Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.