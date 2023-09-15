Nov. 15, 1937 - Sept. 8, 2023

ALBANY - Percy King Kropf passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis, from fatal injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle. He was 85.

Percy was born in Harrisburg, OR to John and Myra Kropf. He was the 11th of 14 children and the youngest boy. Percy attended Rowland and Harris schools.

Percy married Yvonne Stutzman on Nov. 30, 1958 at Fairview Mennonite Church. They enjoyed almost 61 years of marriage together.

Percy left the family farm for his first job at Camp Adair Plywood. He also took on 2 part-time jobs, Bill Lemon's Tire Shop and driving fuel truck for Grange Oil. He later quit the part-time jobs and started Albany Delivery Service. In 1966, Percy was the first man hired at the new UPS Center in Albany. In 1988, he was inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor for 20 years of safe driving. He completed a total 33 years of safe driving with no accidents during his career. Percy was very proud to work for UPS for 35 years and retired in 2001.

Percy enjoyed singing in the Valley Men's Chorus for 10 years. He and Yvonne were members of the Enduring A's Model A Car Club for 43 years. He volunteered with other club members hosting the Albany Swap Meet. He and Yvonne enjoyed traveling around the Northwest going to other area swap meets. For 42 years, he and his son Kevin attended the Portland Swap Meet. Percy started collecting and selling license plates. His grandson, Ryan, also enjoys swap meets and license plates. Inspired by Percy, Kevin and Ryan, purchased and run a license plate restoration business. Percy and Yvonne enjoyed short trips in their motorhome. He also enjoyed his 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 which was similar to his first car.

Percy has been active in local churches all of his life. He was a member of Hope Church the longest. He served many years as an usher and member of the missions committee.

Percy lived the last 18 months at Quail Run Assisted living. His favorite activities were Bingo, puzzles, walks, group outings, and visits with his siblings, Marianna and Milton who are also residents at the Mennonite Village.

Percy is survived by his son Kevin (Karen) of Albany; his grandchildren, Erin of Portland, Dana of Albany, and Ryan (Lisa) of Albany; siblings, Milton, Marianna Ulrich, Daniel, Dell Siddall, Joy King, and Jean Clay.

Percy is preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne; parents, John and Myra; siblings: Fred, Irene Stutzman, Florence Neuschwander, John Jr., Myron, Floyd, and Rachel Schlabach.

A memorial service for Percy will be held, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 11:00 a.m. at Hope Church, Albany

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Village Foundation - Care Fund or Hope Church - Missions Giving.