Pennie Alice Coe

Pennie is survived by her two sons, Jerry and Chad; sister, Diane Kessler; brother, Carl Tyner; four grandchildren Ryan, Mason, Olivia, and Brooklyn; and great-grandchildren Seraphina and Soleil. Preceded in death by her mother Viola (Vi); stepfather Dean; and brother Butch.

Pennie dedicated her life to the wellbeing of her family, friends, and community. She was a proud member of South Albany Community Church, where she spent many years worshiping, and teaching children's church. After retiring from Oregon State University, she dedicated many years of her life to the Fraternal Order Eagles, as a Women's Auxiliary member. She took very much pride in becoming the President of the Auxiliary and would routinely be found at home studying for the State and Regional competitions. Pennie was also a big supporter of the Jimmy Durante Foundation.