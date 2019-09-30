July 4, 1956 — September 19, 2019
Penelope Noble, a resident of Philomath, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after a seven year battle with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer. She was 63 years old.
Penelope was born in Covina, California on July 4, 1956, and raised in Los Gatos. Palo Alto was her home for 30 years before she moved to Oregon, where her father was born, following in the footsteps of many of her family members before her.
Being a 4th of July baby, Penelope loved the opportunity to celebrate each birthday with fireworks. Her love of animals led her to working for a time as a veterinary technician before enjoying a long and successful career as a product planner, working for several premier Silicon Valley companies over the years before retiring in 2015.
Penelope loved her family and friends, as well as her pets, Christmas, cooking and her vegetable garden. She knew the importance of giving back. She shared the bounty of her prolific garden with friends, neighbors and local food banks. Before her own cancer diagnosis, she raised money for leukemia and lymphoma research by completing two Nike half-marathons.
She was kind, and had an infectious laugh and a warm sense of humor, making instant connections with people from all walks of life. She was a very creative person whose hobbies included designing multiple home remodeling projects, sewing, and making jewelry, which she loved to give as gifts to friends and family.
Penelope is survived by her husband of 30 years, Andy; her son, Eric; and daughter, Kimberly.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
