April 14, 1929 — August 1, 2018
Peggy Marie (Hill) Frogge passed peacefully on August 1, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.
Peggy was born on April 14, 1929, to Elcie (Rickard) Hill and Merle Hill. She grew up in the Monroe area, and graduated from Monroe Union High School.
Peggy went on to study music at the University of Oregon and had a beautiful singing voice. She sang at numerous weddings, funerals, and church services over the years.
Peggy married Bob Moore in 1949 and they later divorced.
She married Harry Davis in 1951 and after Harry's passing she married Dean Frogge in 1963.
Peggy was a selfless person, often working late into the night, putting others before herself. Peggy served as a City Recorder for Monroe from 1952 until her retirement in 1994. A plaque recognizing her valuable service to the city is displayed in front of the Monroe City Hall.
She was a member of Monroe Methodist Church for many years and she served as the church treasurer, as well as bookkeeper for numerous other organizations in the Monroe area.
In 2001, Peggy moved to Eugene to be closer to family and began attending the First United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed participating in several church groups.
She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her family until her eyesight began to fail.
Peggy is survived by her four children, Ardys (Karl) Matthews, Myrl (Hazel) Davis, Fred Frogge, and Arlen (Carol) Frogge; grandchildren, Jeffery McGillivray, Kyleah Davis, Samantha (Frogge) (Patrick) Schrader, Colton Frogge, Hailey Frogge, and Rachel Frogge; great-grandchildren, Michael and Natalie McGillivray, and Peyton, Carlie, and Deacon Schrader.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Harry Davis and Dean Frogge; and grandson, Michael McGillivray.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 9 at Monroe Methodist Church with committal to follow at Monroe Cemetery. Remembrances to Monroe Methodist Church or Monroe Fire Department.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.