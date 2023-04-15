October 14, 1953 - April 1, 2023

ALBANY - Peggy Lynn Kemper (Miller), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, of Albany, Oregon, passed away April 1, 2023.

Peg was born on October 14, 1953 in Marion County, Oregon to Clare and Eldred Miller. She had two brothers, Rich and Darrell, grew up in Mehama, and helped work in the family businesses there. After moving to Albany, she met and married the love of her life, Robert, and together, they raised three amazing sons. She enjoyed going to church, gardening, canning, and being part of the Albany Rose Society. She also loved camping, boating, and vacationing with friends and family. She believed in living life to the fullest.

As a wife and mother, she was the glue that united the family for holidays, festivities, and celebrations. She loved to have everyone come over, cook for them, and spend time laughing, talking, and sharing. She could make any reason a good reason to get together.

Peg is survived by Robert, her husband of 47 years, as well as her children Jaime (Carla), Jeremy (Marnie), and Jeffrey; grandchildren Stephan, Chase, Heidi, Braden, and Madilynn; great-grandchildren Dawson and Olivia; and countless other family and friends who loved her very much.

A Celebration of Life will be held in May. Details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Albany General Hospital or Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend.