July 23, 1942 — March 11, 2019
Peggy Ann Grindy, 76, of Corvallis, passed away March 11, 2019, unexpectedly at her home.
She was born to the late Hilman J. and Marcella E. Opsal, on July 23, 1942 in Billings, Montana. Peggy graduated from Albany Union High School in 1960.
She is survived by her sister, Donna Harrington (Vinnis) of Lakeview; her sons, Eric Grindy of Lake Oswego, and Brian Grindy of Gilchrist; and her four dear grandchildren, Morgan, Blayne, Garrett and Nicole.
Peggy had a lot of great qualities; hard worker, decades long dedicated employee in the auto industry, honest, caring, a great sense of humor, but her greatest achievement was being one of the world’s greatest mother, grandmother and daughter. She dedicated her life to supporting her sons, their families, and her grandchildren through the last 50 years of sports, fishing, hunting, band, gymnastics, cheer, video games, etc., and to her parents’ wellbeing in their later years. She was a fixture on the sideline, the stands, the audience, the boat, or cooking the catch or game of the day.
Following her father's death in 1988, she supported and cared for her mother, taking her shopping, to the doctor, church, the beach, or their annual trip to the Lake County Fair and Roundup, until her mother's death in 2012.
She lived a life without pretense, was a baseball fan, and a true Beaver believer. She was able to live independently until her death which was very important to her. Her legacy of support and a steadfast fan regardless of how good you were will continue to be felt by her family for years to come.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on April 12, 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, with a reception following at the church.