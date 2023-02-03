May 17, 2000 – Jan. 30, 2023

On the evening of January 30th, 2023, Payton Ford passed away at the age of 22 following a long fight with complications stemming from a severe immune deficiency.

Payton was born to parents Jim and Stefanie Ford in 2000 and lived in Corvallis his whole life. He graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 2018 and went on to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Oregon State University. While dealing with multiple medical setbacks, Payton worked diligently to complete his degree and was only two terms away at the time of his passing.

Payton will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his uncanny ability to connect with the people he met. Armed with an expansive knowledge about seemingly everything, Payton could converse with anyone regarding nearly any topic, but his two favorite subjects were sports and food. As a fan of all forms of competition, Payton traversed the highs and lows of Beaver fandom with unfettered optimism, always believing that the next season would be the one. As for food, the only thing Payton enjoyed more than cooking was eating, and he spent many evenings referencing New York Times recipes as he whipped up a new favorite. In these many ways, Payton created lasting connections that will not be soon forgotten.

Payton is survived by his parents, Jim and Stefanie, and his brother Dylan.

A public celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on February 11, 2023, at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center on the Oregon State campus.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to BeTheMatch.org, a charity that facilitates locating donors for bone-marrow transplants to fight many diseases including the one that Payton fought his whole life.