January 13, 1929 – February 28, 2023

Pauline Grace Edinger, 94, of Lebanon, died, February 28, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Pauline was born January 13, 1929 in Milton, Oregon the daughter of Ernest and Zina (Girton) Stephens. She attended grade school in Milton-Freewater and graduated from McLoughlin High School in 1947.

She married Thomas Edinger on August 1, 1948 in Milton-Freewater. The couple resided in Milton-Freewater until moving to Lebanon in 1977. Pauline had worked at numerous banks throughout her working career having last worked for Oregon State University.

She was a member of the Lebanon First Baptist Church. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, reading, going to the coast and traveling.

Pauline was a very caring and gracious person, people were drawn to her inner beauty and faith.

She is survived by her husband Thomas, sons David Edinger and Mark Edinger, sister Alice Thomsen, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Scott and three brothers.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Lebanon First Baptist Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.