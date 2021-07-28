 Skip to main content
Paula Susan Parcell
March 11, 1968 - July 17, 2021

Paula Susan Parcell, born March 11, 1968, passed away on the evening of July 17. Paula had many skills, including beadwork, crochet, and art work, as well as raising tomatoes, flowers, and herbs. She was also a skilled camper. She loved animals: dogs, crows, ducks, bats and even opossums — and especially a special cat friend, named Baby.

Paula spent her first eight years in Berkeley, California, a town she loved. She was a resident of Corvallis for more than 30 years.

She is survived by a dear friend, her mother, Marie Parcell, two daughters, and three grandchildren.

