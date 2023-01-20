Paula Marie (Jensen) Burke

December 16, 1949 - January 11, 2023

SALEM - Paula Burke, 73, of Salem passed away Jan. 11, 2023 at a care facility in Salem after undergoing treatment for leukemia. Paula was born Dec. 16, 1949 in Albany, Oregon, the daughter of Harold and Genevieve Jensen. She attended St. Mary's School and was a graduate of Albany Union High School in 1968.

Paula completed a radiology program at Emanuel Hospital in Portland and graduated from Cardinal Stritch College. She became a X-ray technician, worked in Eugene and Seattle, and was hired by General Electric to train technicians on how to use their X-ray &, CAT scan and mammography machines. Paula would travel across the globe (Japan, Syria, Chile, Europe etc), for 20+ years training healthcare professionals; she would later work for Bellevue School District as a technology professional.

After being relocated to Wisconsin, Paula met her husband John Burke and they married on October 5, 1984. Paula and John and their two boys then moved to Bellevue, Washington where they lived for several years until retiring in 2014 and moving closer to family in Oregon.

Whether before or after her retirement, Paula had many things that brought her joy. Of course there was always family and friends, but also being a lifelong Oregon Duck fan, love of flowers (a certified florist and created her own floral business), her Catholic faith (weekly Bible study and a pilgrimage to Jerusalem in 2017), British TV Shows (Call the Midwife & Downton Abbey were her favorites), cooking/baking, sewing/quilting, travel, books (Jane Kirk Patrick was a recent favorite), and appreciating the natural beauty of the Pacific NorthWest.

Paula is survived by her husband John, her son Adam of Murfresboro, Tenn. and son Kyle of Seattle; her sister Rosalie Chako of Windsor, California; brother Jerome Jensen of Salem; sister Phyllis Jensen Davis of Dalles, Oregon; brother Bruce Jensen and his wife Sue of Portland; sister Rene Jensen of Albany; and sister-in-law Denise Jensen of Albany; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Paula was preceded in death by her twin brother, Paul Jensen, her parents and sister-in-law Marilyn Jensen.

A memorial service was held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Salem Oregon at 11AM on January 20th; Fisher Funeral home is handling the arrangements.

Donations can be made to your local leukemia charity.

Online condolences can be made on the Fisher Funeral Home Website: https://www.fisherfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.