Paula Mae Smith-Girven

June 7, 1933 – June 10, 2020
Paula Mae Smith was born in Jefferson, Oregon on June 7, 1933, the youngest of three children born to Paul G. Smith and Keithel Englet Smith.
After graduation from Jefferson High School, Paula moved to Albany and worked for Albany Ice and Cold Storage where she met Paul Brawn upon his return from the Korean War. They married in 1953 and made their home and raised their family in Albany. They were longtime members of the Assemblies of God Church.
After retirement, Paul and Paula traveled the country in a motor home and visited every state in the nation at least once. When it was time to leave the road, they spent winters in Yuma, Arizona and summers in Albany in the motor home, eventually building a year-round home in Yuma. Paul passed away at their Yuma home in December 2016.
In 2017 Paula met and married Carl Girven and they continued to make Yuma their winter home and spent summers in Spokane Valley, Washington. Paula passed away at the Girven home after a brief illness.
Paula is survived by her husband Carl Girven, her children, daughter Lauri Kunze (Rich) of Jefferson, son Daniel Brawn (Carolyn) of Albany, and daughter Leslie Koch (Don) of Brentwood, Tennessee. Her grandchildren are Wayne Fort (Wendy) and their son Logan of Chewelah, Washington; Dana Fort of Albany; Peter Brawn and Matthew Brawn of Albany; Tyler Koch (Carly), Kendall Koch and Carson Koch all of Nashville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents, Paul and Keithel Smith, her sister Keithel Thiessen and her brother Stanley Smith.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Jefferson Cemetery.
