Paula Mae Smith-Girven

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 7, 1933 – June 10, 2020

Paula Mae Smith was born in Jefferson, Oregon on June 7, 1933, the youngest of three children born to Paul G. Smith and Keithel Englet Smith.

After graduation from Jefferson High School, Paula moved to Albany and worked for Albany Ice and Cold Storage where she met Paul Brawn upon his return from the Korean War. They married in 1953 and made their home and raised their family in Albany. They were longtime members of the Assemblies of God Church.

After retirement, Paul and Paula traveled the country in a motor home and visited every state in the nation at least once. When it was time to leave the road, they spent winters in Yuma, Arizona and summers in Albany in the motor home, eventually building a year-round home in Yuma. Paul passed away at their Yuma home in December 2016.

In 2017 Paula met and married Carl Girven and they continued to make Yuma their winter home and spent summers in Spokane Valley, Washington. Paula passed away at the Girven home after a brief illness.