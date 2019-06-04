October 4, 1945 — April 29, 2019
Paula Mae Nohrnberg, age 73, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Paula was born in Lebanon, daughter to Albert and Sue Grugett. Her early years were in Tallman. They later moved to Meredith Drive, where she lived until she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1963.
Marrying Willy Nohrnberg in November of 1966, they celebrated 52 years of marriage this past year. They had two children, Gary and Amanda, and stepson, Neil.
Paula helped her husband start his business, Willy’s Cabinets, in Jefferson, and volunteered at her children’s school. She went to work for the post office, where she retired in 2005.
Paula was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She always had her heart and her home open to the ones she loved and anyone down on their luck.
A lover of nature, animals, boating, taking off in the motor home with Willy, paired with spending time with her family. Paula loved her four nephews dearly. Paula, a longtime advocate for handicapped people, fought fiercely for her son, Gary.
She enjoyed traveling and was able to see a lot of the world with her husband, Willy and their friends, Jan and Joe.
Paula filled the lives of all she knew with laughter and a tender, loving presence. Paula lived her life with no regrets and always spoke her mind. She left us filled with love and memories.
Paula is survived by her husband, Willy; son, Gary; daughter, Amanda; and stepson, Neil.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Betty and Allane.
Paula will be deeply missed and remembered as a bright light to all who knew her.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Humane Society of Oregon.