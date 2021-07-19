Paula Gayle Cowley

October 18, 1938 - July 12, 2021

Paula Cowley, 82, passed away July 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She is now in her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior and dancing with her husband.

Paula was born October 18, 1938, in Roseburg, to Earl and Ada Smith. She attended the Riddle, Oregon school system and remained in the Northwest most of her life except for two years in Germany with her husband as he served in the Army. For the past 58 years, Albany has been her home together with Dan, her husband of 65 years.

Paula was a giving and caring person and had a most keen sense of humor. She was also the matriarch of her family. She thoroughly loved and enjoyed her family and friends. She loved traveling, gardening, dancing and bird watching. She also loved serving the Lord Jesus Christ in her church. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Dana Wells, and Debra Emerson; son, Jeff Cowley; son-in-law, George Wells; grandchildren, Tara Johnson, and Niki Cowley; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Johnson, and Jordynn Cowley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan, in 2020 and by her sister, Sallie Rowlee, in 2019.