June 17, 1930 - March 31, 2022

Paul William Kraft "Jr." of Harrisburg, Oregon, passed away in the comfort of his home on March 31, 2022, at the age of 91. He was the only child of Paul Leroy Kraft and Georgia Hazel Chambers Kraft. Together they traveled from Mapleton, Iowa to Oregon in a Model T when Paul was 8 years old. The family settled in Eugene on Chambers Street. After graduating from Eugene High School in 1948, Paul spent time in the Navy as a medic. Then moved to Harrisburg where the family purchased a grocery store in the late 1950's. Paul worked alongside his parents in the K & K Market, building the current store behind the old one, until he took over the business in the 1970's. There you would find Paul behind the butcher counter wearing his iconic red apron, serving up a customer's order along with the latest breaking news in town. He had many friends and liked to keep a pulse on everything, even after he sold the store and retired in 1998.

Paul participated in the local volunteer Fire Department, acting as Fire Chief for seven of his many years. In addition to helping keep the town safe, Paul got a kick out of helping light the 4th of July Fireworks and hosting the Firemen's Pancake Breakfast, using K & K Market as one of the staging areas. With these local festivities in mind, Paul asked that candy be tossed to the crowds from his old red truck in THIS YEAR's Independence Day Parade!

As a lifetime member of the Masons Lodge, Paul was recognized for 65 years of distinguished service; and also for his ten years serving in the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.) program for Linn County Sheriff's office. For fun, Paul enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and camping with his kids. He was a good cook and everyone loved his prime rib. Customers at the market were always asking, "What's for dinner Jr.?"

Paul is survived by his second wife, Lynn Powers Adair Kraft, and preceded in death by his first wife, Elice Lavon Skirvin Kraft. He is survived by four children with Lavon: Pamela Barklow, Harrisburg, Oregon; Barbara Kraft, La Grande, Oregon; Karan (Tom) Malpass, Harrisburg, Oregon; and Peter (Shelley) Kraft, Nevada City, California, and his five grandchildren: Ryan, Jennifer, and Josh Malpass; Andrew Barklow, and Kiana Kraft.

Paul married Lynn Powers Adair in 2000. They shared a life together for 37 years, all of which were in Harrisburg. Paul was loved by Lynn's three adult children: Lori (Ron) Hineline, Eugene, Oregon; Lana (Francisco) Velasquez, Eugene, Oregon; and Lisa (Bill) Romanski, Buckeye, Arizona. Lynn and Paul have a combined 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren that call Paul "grumpa," a life well lived.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 2nd, at Harrisburg Fire Department at 1 p.m. Donations can be made to Harrisburg Fire Department in lieu of flowers.