April 2, 1942 — September 26, 2018
Paul Robert Marriott, 76, of Corvallis, died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Paul was born April 2, 1942, in Port Townsend, Washington, the son of Robert and Jean (McLean) Marriott. Growing up in Port Townsend, his favorite activity was backpacking in Olympic National Park with family and friends.
He graduated from Port Townsend High, where he was class president, played football, golf, and trombone in the marching band.
Paul attended the University of Washington and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Advertising.
After college, Paul served his country in Army Intelligence.
In 1966, his degree in advertising would lead him to a job at the Corvallis Gazette Times. It was there that he met his wife Sharron Rae Smith. They were married in 1971, and were together until her passing in 2005.
Paul started in the insurance business in 1967. He would go on to found Marriott Organization, Inc. where he held designations of CLU, ChFC and CAIA. He loved his job and clients, and would work until his final days.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed college athletics. He held season tickets for Oregon State football, basketball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, and his favorite, Beaver baseball. His greatest loves were jazz, humor, family and friends.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 19, at Corvallis First Presbyterian Church.
