Paul P. Peters

December 5, 1929 - May 5, 2021

Sublimity - Paul, 91, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born Paul Patrick Peters on December 5, 1929 in Gretna, Nebraska, to Paul and Nora Peters. Paul grew up in Colome, South Dakota and earned a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering at South Dakota School of Mines. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. June 1956 he married Norma Claire Peters in Bonesteel, South Dakota and together they raised seven children. The family lived in Omaha, Nebraska; Minot, North Dakota; Rapid City, South Dakota; Chamberlin, South Dakota; Sweet Home, Oregon from 1967 to 2014 (with three years in The Dalles during that period), attending St. Helens Catholic Church. In 2014 they settled in Sublimity joining St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Paul was an electrical engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during construction of Foster and Green Peter dams, maintenance supervisor at The Dalles and John Day dams, and finished his career as a project supervisor at Foster, Green Peter, Detroit, Big Cliff, Blue River and Cougar dams. He was a member of the Elks, the Knights of Columbus and loved golfing and bowling.