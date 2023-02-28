January 27, 1957—February 15, 2023

Paul Ostermann was born in Lebanon, Ore., to Paul and Isabell (Schmidt) Ostermann Jan. 27, 1957. He died in Comayagua and was buried there. A memorial service will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, Lebanon, March 10 at 11 a.m.

Paul is survived by his wife, Marie; sister Mary Hake; stepchildren Stephen, Dominic, Christina, John Paul, Michael, and Savio Weinhart, and RoseMarie Monette, and 11 grandchildren, plus nieces and nephews and those he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Logan Paul Ostermann; and sisters Jeane Marie Ostermann and Sharon Ozarowicz.

To help the work in Honduras, send donations to World Apostolate of Fatima USA, PO Box 976, Washington, NJ 07882 (a 501c3 nonprofit) marked “in memory of Paul Ostermann for Honduras.”