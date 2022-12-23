 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Nofziger

Paul Nofzinger

December 11, 1930 - December 18, 2022

Paul Eugene Nofziger, 92, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday. He was born in Albany, Oregon, to Victor and Hazel (Glaser) Nofziger. Paul farmed with his sister and brother-in-law, Dick and Ethel Gray, from 1950-1969. He continued to farm in the Dever-Conner area north of Albany the rest of his life.

Paul married Nancy (Weese) Nofziger on January 8, 1980 in Albany. Paul was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, and community. Survivors include his wife Nancy Nofziger; children Sharon K. Grosenbach, Rex E. Nofziger, Stephen P. Nofziger; 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; brother Glen Nofziger; and sister Mary Clodfelter.

A private graveside memorial will be held for the immediate family.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held on his farm in 2023. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

