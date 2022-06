Please bring your stories and memories to share at a memorial service celebration of life for Paul Kraft on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Harrisburg Fire Department, 500 Smith St., Harrisburg, Oregon. If you need assistance, please have your driver drop you off at the fire hall entrance and people will be there to assist you to a chair. Masks available on site. Please make donations to the Harrisburg Fire Department in lieu of flowers. Thank you.