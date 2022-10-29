Paul J. Zech

Paul was born in Seattle as the youngest of three boys to Dr. Ray and Helen Zech. He attended Lakeside School in Kirkland, playing on the high school golf team. He graduated from Seattle University in pre-med but the pain and suffering he encountered while working as an X-ray tech caused him to reconsider his career options. Sales was his next step, starting out as a cup and saucer salesman, traveling across the western states. He eventually was hired by IBM and was often a top salesperson over his 30-year career.

Paul loved the game of golf. He started at age seven and played almost daily until the end of his life, which probably accounted for his 15 hole in one’s. Paul was active in his communities, and was a member of the Olympia Rotary Club. As Club President, he led the vote to approve the inclusion of women. Paul will be remembered for his sense of humor, persistence and his commitment to his faith. During his last 16 years in McAllen, he built a community of friends through his golf and made it a point to be kind to all he came across. He especially enjoyed sharing his knowledge of golf with the young and old, and cherished taking family out for a semi-competitive round of golf. Paul took time with the young people he came across to understand their life goals and share his life motto of doing what you love to guarantee personal success. His love of family was apparent and he was so proud of each one.