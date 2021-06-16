June 30, 1990 – June 10, 2021

Paul Gabriel Lancaster was born in Albany, June 30, 1990, to William and Diane Lancaster. He passed away on June 10, 2021, at his home. He married his middle school sweetheart, Savannah Hayes, on September 21, 2013, and they have two beautiful children together: Chayce (age 6) and Charlee (age 2).

Paul was homeschooled by his mother and attended Santiam Christian High School. He lettered in baseball, basketball, and football. He was a gifted athlete with a love of healthy competition. He was a loyal fan of the Beavers, the Trailblazers, and the Red Sox. He loved fishing and watching baseball.

Paul served as a deputy for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Prior to being a deputy, he worked at the Children's Farm Home and Linn County Juvenile Department. He never stood for injustice. He embodied the law enforcement mantra, "to protect and to serve," in everything he did. His family is deeply proud of his work as a police officer and his service to his community. His kindness and big heart means he leaves behind countless friends. He was a quiet man, with deep feelings. He gave the most wonderful bear hugs.