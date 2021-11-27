February 1, 1955 - October 23, 2021

Paul Fredric Schindler, 66, formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his family on October 23, 2021 in Philomath. Paul was born in Everett on February 1, 1955. He attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Everett High School in 1973. He settled in Monroe and remained there for 20 years. He moved to Reedsport, in 1994, where he worked as a surveyor and remained there until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and George Schindler and a sister, Teresa Breed (Glen). He is survived by his sisters Barbara McGibbon (Tom) of Henderson, Nevada, Carolyn Schindler Prewitt (Terry) of Everett, brothers Christopher Schindler (Christine) of Portland, Oregon, George Schindler of Everett, his longtime partner Paula DeWeese, her children Amanda Williams, Cody Hearne and their children as well as many nieces and nephews.

Paul was a life-long sports enthusiast. It started early on when he played Little League baseball, football and basketball. He excelled in tennis and was captain of the tennis team at Everett High School in 1972 and 1973. He also enjoyed playing golf with his life-long friend Jeff Gentzler and fishing in the area rivers. He was an avid gardener and took great pride in his tomatoes. As a competent brewer, he crafted his own Windy Bay Brewing beer for the enjoyment of his family and friends.

Paul had a calm demeanor, great sense of humor and easy smile. He was always the favorite uncle. He will be greatly missed by us all.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com