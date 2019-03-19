September 8, 1935 — March 14, 2019
Paul Dee Harding, age 83, of Corvallis died March 14, 2019 with family by his side.
Paul was born September 8, 1935 in Morgan, Utah to DeWilt and Emma Harding.
Paul graduated from Morgan High School and received his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Utah. After college, Paul served in the Air Force Reserves for six years.
Paul married Joanne Elaine Pocock on May 15, 1964 in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where they were sealed for time and all eternity. Paul and Joanne raised six children and were married for fifty-three years until Joanne’s passing in 2017.
Paul and Joanne lived in Glendora, California, where Paul was a banker for the United California Bank in Los Angeles.
In 1979, the Hardings moved to Corvallis where Paul owned and operated Quail Crest Foods. Paul loved running his business. The challenges, relationships and variety of experiences through his involvement in the business brought him joy. Paul knew the importance of helping people learn to work, to earn and to save money. He especially sought opportunities to employ youth, including his children, to prepare them for life on their own. Paul successfully managed Quail Crest Foods for twenty-two years.
Paul’s greatest pride and joy were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul loved each of them individually and loved spending time with them.
He enjoyed taking groups of youth on week long backpacking trips during the summers. He began these trips on the Pacific Crest Trail in California and would continue on the trail into the Oregon Cascades. He was a wise man and offered great counsel for his children and grandchildren. Many of his children’s friends looked up to Paul as a father and mentor. He was always willing to help and serve his family members and friends in any way that he could.
Paul was a talented artist, gardener and plantsman. Since retirement, he could be found daily at his farm in Philomath, working in his orchard and his garden. Paul took great care to plant, sow and harvest deliciousness. He took pride in maintaining a beautifully manicured yard at his home.
Service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was an important part of Paul’s life. Paul served in Church leadership as a bishop of congregations in both Monterey Park, California and Corvallis. He was a counselor in the Corvallis Stake Presidency, a regional leadership position over several congregations. Paul served as a scoutmaster and with his wife, Joanne served as a nursery leader. He accepted many other Church service assignments with a desire to serve others and his Father in Heaven.
In retirement, Paul and Joanne continued their Church service, serving two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their first two-year mission was to Mexico City and their second was to Southern California. Paul served for thirteen years as a temple worker in the Portland Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Service in the community also brought Paul joy. He served for several years as a volunteer for the Benton County Dial-a-Bus organization. He filled many roles for this organization and enjoyed the opportunity immensely.
Paul is survived by two brothers and three sisters, Thomas Harding (Layton, Utah), Carl Harding (Morgan, Utah), Judy Krebs (Kayesville, Utah), Emma Jean Chapel (Las Vegas Nevada) and Tamara Thorpe (Marietta, Georgia). He is also survived by his six children, fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
His children are, David Harding and Julie Marriott (Madison, Wisconsin), Roger and Teresa Harding (Guangzhou, China), Kevin and Christin Harding (Albany, Oregon), Karen Harding (Corvallis, Oregon), Richard and Daria Harding (Blue Lake, California) and Loralee and Taylor Zeigler (Eugene, Oregon).
His grandchildren are, Anne, Emma, and Mary Harding, Curtis (Marisa) Harding, Tyler (Lacy) Harding, and Danny (Ashley) Harding, Jessica Harding, Jocelyn (Samuel) Smith, Emily Harding, and Thomas Harding, Dyllan Gary and Dynver Gary, and Isabella Harding, and Rowan Zeigler.
His great-grandchildren are, Parker, Nash, Paisley and Graham Harding and Macy and Benjamin Smith.
Paul Dee Harding was strong in his faith, a committed husband, a loving father, a pillar in the community and an example to all. He will be missed and always remembered.
Family and friends gathered together on Monday, March 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Corvallis. A beautiful funeral service was held at 12 pm.
