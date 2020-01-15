Paul Cull, Ph.D.

The proposal had been typically terse. Walking down 53rd Street in the University of Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, he said, “I guess we should buy you a ring.” Whether she agreed to the ring or to the proposal was unclear, but married they were. A recent English major, Elaine worked in public relations at the university hospital while Paul wrote his thesis. She typed it on an IBM Selectric with a changeable symbol ball for mathematical equations. Word processors were not yet in common use.

In fact, when Paul finished his Ph.D. degree in 1970 and began applying for jobs, the field of computer science was very new. There were but a handful of computer science departments at universities across the country. Fortunately, thanks to the foresight of Dr. Arvid Lonseth and Dr. Harry Goheen of the mathematics department, OSU had begun forming a computer science department, so it looked like a good place for a new Ph.D. like Paul. After a phone interview, he was offered sight-unseen a joint position in mathematics and computer science while paperwork for the new computer science department was in process.