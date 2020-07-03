× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 18, 1931 – June 28, 2020

Paul Allen Trosper, 88, passed away June 28, 2020.

Paul was born in Hamburg, Iowa to Ray and Adilena (Clary) Trosper. His family moved to Corvallis in 1942 and he graduated from Corvallis High School in 1950. He married the love of his life, Violet (Hope), on December 27, 1950. They were married 69 years.

He is survived by his wife Violet, daughter Diana (Leslie), eight grandkids, and 18 great-grandkids and by his beloved big sister Frances (Hall) that he affectionately called by her middle name Ramona, much to her dismay.

Paul was preceded in death by his two sons: Stephan Douglas Trosper, and Mark Allen Trosper.

He was civic minded and served as a member of the Civil Air Patrol in the early 1960’s, was a lifetime member of the Elks, donated blood and was honored to be a “galloneer.”

Paul served on the Benton County Election board for many years. He was the 2nd of 4 generations to work Elections and loved sharing his homemade apple cake with his fellow workers on Election Day.