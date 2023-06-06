January 19, 1940 - June 4, 2023

Paul Agee, 83, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on June 4, 2023.

Paul was born to E.E. and Winona Agee. He was the youngest of 4 children. Paul was born on January 19, 1940, in Salem, Oregon but lived his whole life in Albany.

Paul grew up on his family's turkey farm where his love of animals started. As a teenager, he was involved in FFA showing many of his animals. Paul graduated from Albany Union High School in 1958.

Paul met the love of his life, Yvetta Adamson, in youth group, when he was 15 years old.

Paul and Yvetta were married at First Evangelical Church on May 31, 1958, where they were lifelong members. The Agees just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with friends and family.

Paul and Yvetta resided in North Albany for 56 years where they raised their two children, Brian Agee and Marla Heilman.

Paul worked for D.E. Nebergall Meat Packing Company and upon their closure went to work at Wah Chang until his retirement.

In his early 30s, Paul took up the love of car racing where he won many races at Willamette Speedway. He had a love for the outdoors. Fishing, elk & deer hunting, raising dahlias in his garden, and his love for horses were among his favorite things. He was a member of the Willamette Valley Team Penning Association where he rode with his friends and on his horse, Peppy.

Paul spent many hours in his leather shop. He made many pairs of chaps, belts, wallets, knife sheaths, and lots of other fun creations. He enjoyed watching the Blazers and Beavers games and was a number one fan of his great-grandson's sporting events.

Paul is survived by his wife, Yvetta, and children Brian Agee (Andie) and Marla Heilman (Bruce-AKA Knuckle Head). Five grandchildren Jolyn, Terra, Lexie, Branden, and Austin, and 11 great-grandkids. Paul loved his family.Paul was a family man who had a love for God and his church. He was kind and compassionate to all he met.

A service is planned for Friday, June 9 at 11:00 am at First Evangelical Church, 1332 SE 1st Ave, Albany, Oregon.

A viewing will take place from 4-6 pm at Fisher Funeral Home.

Memorial donations can be made to Scio Youth Club. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.