March 10, 1928 — August 14, 2018
Patsy Ruth Feil, 90, died August 14 at Willamette Valley Medical Center following a fall at her home in McMinnville.
Patsy was born March 10, 1928, to Robert Lonzie and Maggie Florence Pennington Watson in Fordyce, Alaska. She attended Fordyce Public Schools.
She married Corbin Fension after high school and they had one son, Jack. The family moved to Omak, Washington, in 1946. Son, Jack died in 2011.
Patsy married Sylvester Feil and they lived in Washington (Omak and Renton), Alaska (Anchorage) and Oregon (Albany, Salem and McMinnville).
She had a career in retail sales (pharmacy and women’s clothing).
She will be laid to rest in Wenatchee, Washington, next to her husband, Sylvester.
Mrs. Feil is survived by grandson, Michael; sister, Sue; step-daughter, Eilene; a nephew and niece; and one step-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jackie Kim; a sister, Helen; and step-daughter, Patty.
A community gathering at the McMinnville Manor mobile home court to celebrate her life will be held a later date.
Macy & Son Funeral Directors of McMinnville are in charge of arrangements.
To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.