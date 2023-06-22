Patsy (Pat) Jean Fredrickson

August 24, 1943 - June 7, 2023

Pat Fredrickson, age 79, passed away on June 7, 2023 at the Mennonite Home in Albany Oregon. She was born in Lexington, Nebraska on August 24, 1943 to Robert William Wilson (KIA, World War II) and Mary Etta Bowen.

Pat married Gary Hagan in 1959 and later divorced. They had two children, Richard (Cherie) Hagan & Cindy Wibbens.

Pat later married Bob Fredrickson and gained Tanya Fredrickson as a stepdaughter.

Pat loved her grandchildren more than anything else in the world. She enjoyed taking them on camping trips, having them over for sleep overs and even celebrating New Years Eve with them (early afternoon with non-alcoholic Screwdrivers & Bloody Marys). They brought her endless happiness and joy. She was so proud of each & every one of them.

Pat spent her last 10 years in the Mennonite Village where she made numerous friends. Many of the staff members became her friends. She loved seeing and hearing about their children and would often ask about them.

The loving care the Mennonite Home employees provided Pat was so appreciated by the family members.

Pat was preceded in death by her brother (Robert Wilson), sisters Mackie Fread and Marianne Wilson and her husband, Bob Fredrickson. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her sister Marlene (Jerry) Waldher.

A celebration of life will be held at Grand Prairie Park (2530 Grand Prairie Rd SE, Albany OR 97322) on July 1, 2023 @ 2:00 pm. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.